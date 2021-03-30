We saw proof in 2020 — Texans want to vote and they did.
Right now, the Texas Legislature is taking up comprehensive election bills that will deter voters and restrict election officials — Senate Bill 7 and House Bill 6.
We know that HB-6 would complicate voting and add unnecessary procedures that would subject voters, those assisting voters and public officials to criminal penalties.
• HB-6 threatens volunteer workers with penalties and criminal proceedings. These volunteer workers contribute their time to offer fellow citizens the ability to vote.
• HB-6 jeopardizes polling place safety by giving poll watchers (who are partisan appointees) unwarranted authority to intrude upon and intimidate voters and election officials.
• HB-6 also limits the ability of voters to access applications for voting by mail.
We need bills that support voters, such as measures that benefited all voters last election: extended early voting, longer polling place hours, and more ways to hand-deliver vote by mail ballots. The League of Women Voters and I oppose HB-6.
Robin Hetherington
Friendswood
(1) comment
Take time to Read SB 7 and HB 6 before accepting the claims made in this letter. You will find the same claims VERBATIM in other news sources such as this Wichita Falls Website:
https://www.timesrecordnews.com/story/opinion/2021/03/30/letter-editor-hb-6-makes-voting-complicated-confusing/7059028002/
Read the actual bills then decide for yourself.
HB 6
https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/87R/billtext/html/HB00006I.htm
SB 7
https://capitol.texas.gov/Search/DocViewer.aspx?ID=87RSB000071B&QueryText=%22SB+7%22&DocType=B
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.