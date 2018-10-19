Galveston had hoped that the "trap and neuter" plan might humanely decrease the feral cat population. Unfortunately, the plan had a weakness. Turns out, it's hard to catch feral cats. Who would've thought?
The new approach is to provide oral contraceptives. It's noteworthy that the medication must be taken regularly to be effective. Maybe the city could sponsor a monthly catnip buffet with the pills ground up and sprinkled on the leaves like fairy dust. However, this approach has shortcomings. Apparently, catnip puts cats "in the mood."
But let's think outside the litter box. Maybe the city could educate a group of volunteers (let’s call them Catifa) who would train cats on the proper use of pregnancy test strips. Hence, the city's scarce resources would target cats who are not ready to parent a single-cat litter. If the cat chooses to terminate the pregnancy, they can get a "morning after" pill (hoping the feline pharmacist is not pro-life).
However, if the cat is pro-life, then Catifa could locate homes for the orphans. Problem solved. By the way, when's the last time the Galveston City Council took up the issue of our island's few hundred homeless children?
Norman Pappous
Galveston
