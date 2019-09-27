David Michael Smith's commentary ("Socialism is the new wave in US politics," The Daily News, Sept. 22) simply regurgitates a theme he has proposed for decades; that "U.S. and global capitalism" are the causes of all the misery in the world, and that if it were replaced by global socialism, beginning in the United States, then utopia would occur.
There have been countless arguments printed over decades that socialism has failed in every country where it has taken over. And, the reason it fails was pointed out, briefly and brilliantly, by the late Prime Minister of Britain, Margaret Thatcher in a 14 word sentence: "The problem with socialists is that they eventually run out of everyone else's money."
Bob Fields
Santa Fe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.