I’d like to start by thanking all those Galvestonians that came out and voted during these challenging times.
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, many of us struggled to get our message out as candidates. But during the time, we were able to spend campaigning together I've come to know Roger "Bo" Quiroga as a gentle giant and a decent human being.
The more we spoke it became obvious that our views on the changes that are needed within the city government are closely aligned. Quiroga's deep-rooted love of Galveston and years of experience ensure that he can hit the ground running.
As Quiroga says: Elections have consequences. There will be many hard decisions for the upcoming mayor, but Quiroga will put in the time to get the people’s work done for all of Galveston.
I wholeheartedly endorse electing Quiroga. His efforts will put Galveston back on the right track. In addition, I will support Beau Rawlins in the city council District 5 runoff.
God bless Galveston.
James Casey
Galveston
