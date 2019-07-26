Thank you, Kimberley Yancy for your pertinent, important commentary ("Christians must take a firm stand against racism," The Daily News, July 24).
Yes, I agree, and also ask “what happened to my America?” You reminded us from past history, why recent events should alarm us and get a response in a prophetic way from our pastors in our churches.
Maris P. Helfrich
Galveston
