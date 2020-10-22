A small city like Galveston needs a hands-on mayor — someone who is also a resident of their community.
I've been so impressed by Craig Brown: As a councilman for District 2, he frequently attended neighborhood civic club meetings. He would fill us in with what was going on in our (and his) neighborhood and made himself accessible to anyone who had a problem or issue that involved the city.
He's a true leader, gets things done and would make a great mayor.
Barbara Canetti
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.