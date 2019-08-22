I just read David Stanowski's guest column ("Reynolds v. Sims is why socialists dominate Texas," The Daily News, Aug. 22) and had a little trouble understanding what he was saying.
I guess what he was really saying is that Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, all of whom are Republicans, are really socialists.
Go figure.
Bill Love
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.