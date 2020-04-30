It's beyond my ability to comprehend that the University of Texas Medical Branch desires to cut salaries and ask staff to give some of their much deserved compensation to the university ("UTMB cuts bonuses, avoids layoffs, as it faces $40M deficit," The Daily News, April 18.)
The person making these requests hasn't exhausted a modicum of meaningful exploration in the way of financial avenues available. He has over $800 sitting in the Texas Comptroller's office, and the medical branch has considerably more. Searching just for "UTMB" or University of Texas Medical Branch yields a plethora of information for claims. In fact, nearly everyone should visit the unclaimed property search of the Texas Comptroller's Office — particularly UTMB.
These health care providers working in the trenches with this pandemic at arms distance shouldn't be involved in poorly managed finances of "The University."
William Sterchi
Galveston
