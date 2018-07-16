Well, not sure where you were in 2004, but the president at that time went on national TV and "told" Americans that he and Congress are going to let the people on the other side of our southern border come to the United States to do jobs Americans "don't" want to do.
Millions of these people came here, and all the problems we have now started then. This put a lot of Americans out of a job.
If you want to see this, go online, it's there (George W. Bush told us that).
This is just one thing done by our government to prove they don't always "do" the best thing for the country.
Wake up America! This can of worms won't go away.
Gary Watkins
Arcadia
