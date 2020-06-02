I pick up trash in my neighborhood weekly, filling a garbage bag. Recently, I wrote a letter asking for ideas to solve the problem ("There has to be better way to keep trash off streets," The Daily News, May 13).
There were responses. Three suggested fining trash throwers; one suggested joining the highway pick-up program; and one suggested activating neighborhood associations to regularly pick up trash.
Fining individuals who litter would be difficult, as the police would have to witness the act and the city would have to collect the fine. Picking up trash could help but would need to be on a regular basis to make any difference. It would require dedicated individuals to commit to the task and frankly doesn't address the issue of people feeling that it's acceptable to simply throw their garbage out into the community.
Can we find a way to engage Galvestonians to generate awareness of the problem or to improve upon these suggestions to make them work long term?
As I picked up trash one person thanked me and everyone else ignored me.
Maybe that's the problem — no interest. And if that's the problem, it's very sad but not insurmountable.
Please join me to make a dent in this ongoing problem in our community.
Judy Glaister
Galveston
