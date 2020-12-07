The professional and transparent government I’ve witnessed in Galveston during Craig Brown’s tenure in city council and as mayor pro tem are only two of the reasons I believe he's the best choice for mayor.
His leadership in improving the quality of life for both residents and visitors through the care given to our city parks, the new thoroughfares and streets with handicap accessibility, the upgrades and beautification of the seawall, the expansion of our beaches, the transformation of Menard Park into a playground for special needs children and many more projects too numerous to mention have made Galveston a community in which I'm proud to live.
We must ask ourselves which of the mayoral candidates has given the last six years freely of his time exclusively to listen to his constituencies’ ideas and concerns and to make thoughtful decisions benefitting our beautiful paradise.
Truly, the only answer to this question is Brown.
Sandra Sullivan
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.