Get ready for the onslaught of Republican terminology. The words that are being used nationwide in the TV campaign ads are as follows: untruths; birtherism; mudslinging; disinformation; denigrate; deceptive; hyperbole; dirt; smut, etc.
On the other hand, Democrats use words like: united; together; hope; unity; faith; caring; one people; and love.
Your TV will either excite or disgust you. I implore you to listen very carefully at the politicians that can brag about their accomplishments. You will find that some are phony and a few may be true. But mostly you will hear negative comments about their opponents. Because their actions of the past are disputed.
I understand that Trump supporters are already set on which way to vote. But think, has your last vote helped you and your neighbors any? Have the promises of 2016 come true? Or are we being subjected to excuses as to why they never took place?
History is repeating itself, you just have to think back to the last political disaster.
George Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
George must listen to a different set of politicians than the rest of us.
From Republicans I hear "God" mentioned more than Democrats mention the word. That tells me a lot. I hear of a bright future from Republicans. From Democrats, doom and gloom.
From President Trump we hear these words found at:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/read-full-text-president-donald-trump-s-acceptance-speech-rnc-n1238636
friends, honor, proud, confidence, bright future, wonderful people, joy, gratitude, optimism, love, etc
From your list the number of times Trump used:
untruths - 0
birtherism - 0
mudslinging - 0
disinformation - 0
denigrate - 0
deceptive - 0
hyperbole - 0
dirt - 0
smut - 0
But that's from Trump's acceptance speech. George claims they're from campaign ads. They're all on the internet. Someone please find these words and provide a link to show George was truthful. Otherwise.....
