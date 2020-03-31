As a subscriber to my beloved island community newspaper, you (Leonard Woolsey) have my vote to do whatever the paper has to do to survive and maintain the dedicated, loyal and professional employees ("Daily News takes steps to adjust for the long haul," The Daily News, March 29).

They make the paper what it is — the best in its class.

Thank you. And, with God's guidance we all shall become stronger.

Best wishes,

Jeff Taylor

Galveston

