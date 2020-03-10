It warmed my heart to see the headline “Police nab 1 feral hog, second on lam" (The Daily News, March 8). The more complete and syntactically correct online version, “Swine in slammer: Police nab one feral pig, second on the lam,” toasted its cockles.
The English language is a wonderful, multifarious thing, and, yet, in our daily lives, we seldom see it take flight. When it does, we should notice and applaud.
As president (and currently sole member) of the Galveston Damon Runyon Society, it gives me great pleasure to inform you that The Daily News has received the first, and perhaps the last, Damon Runyon Award for Colorful Americanisms in a Headline.
There are many theories as to the deviation of the phrase, “take it on the lam.” Most seem to hark back to a Scandinavian root. I've always believed it found its way into spoken English from someone who knew the story of Ulysses’ escape from the cyclops Polyphemus clinging to the underside of a lamb.
Kenneth Shelton
Galveston
Editor's note: We accept. Is this a cash award?
