Rep. Randy Weber continues to encourage sedition at the highest levels of government.

He, along with Ted Cruz and Donald Trump, must be held accountable for the actions at the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

He must resign and apologize to the American people.

Teresa Kumelski

League City

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Of the three politicians you mention, none has the capability to experience shame, so I would not expect resignations. Besides, their base still loves them and thinks that they're special, so what's the problem?

