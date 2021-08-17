The politicians that fled to Washington left Texas with a case of Miller Lite and returned to Texas with four cases of Corona. They also had vacation souvenirs from Portugal.
Gerald Kleinhans
League City
Updated: August 17, 2021 @ 9:23 pm
