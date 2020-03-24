We're past the point of questioning the validity of the actions our local, state and federal governments have taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we're definitely at the time where our leadership needs to explain the exit strategy for these actions.
It's unrealistic to expect our society and economy to stop for 12 to 18 months in the hopes of a vaccine. Given that, what are the next steps and when should they be taken? I've heard the point of the measures that have been taken are to "flatten the infection curve" and keep from overwhelming the health care system with intensive care patients.
That's a great starting point for the government to provide us information — what is it doing to expand the health care system's capacity (both in terms of infrastructure and supplies) and how can we assess its results? I would expect the quarantine-lite that we're in now should be lifting proportionately with the success of the increased health care system capacity.
Hopefully, we will start to receive the kind of meaningful information that we need in order to see a return to a more functional society.
Paul Schnitger
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.