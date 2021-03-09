In response to the article ("Deregulation, isolation key to Texas grid failure, experts say," The Daily News, March 6): This article has some merit but glosses over the real cause of the problem.
"Ultimately, more than 46,000 megawatts, 40 percent of the expected generation in Texas, dropped off the grid as generating units disappeared during the winter storm," the article said.
Fact is, local generating plant operators and maintenance people suffered long and mightily to save generation but were unable to do so because of inadequate design to handle winter cold. You should recognize those people and place the blame on the owners of the plants for cost cutting in design and construction.
George House
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.