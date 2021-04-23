Washington D.C. is the capital of the United States of America — all 50 states.
A few persons in D.C. shouldn't be allowed to make such a drastic change to statehood.
I think I speak for many others who don't want "our" capital to become just another state.
Wake up America.
Frances Fundling
Texas City
(2) comments
"The Constitution says no to DC statehood"
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/elections-2020/the-constitution-says-no-to-dc-statehood/ar-BB15MkiW
"Article I, Section 8 provides explicitly for a national capital that would not be part of a state nor treated as a state, but rather a unique enclave under the exclusive authority of Congress — a neutral 'district' in which representatives of all the states could meet on an equal footing to conduct the nation’s business."
Can Washington DC be legally made into a state? Only if they first pass an amendment authorizing it.
Ms. Fondling, I heard when they get DC statehood they will seek to get the same for Pueto Rico too! All this is part of the LEFT'S scheme to obtain permanent power, and a one party political system in America! Can't but one thing come from such a move, and we all know what that is! Wake up America!
Minorities here ought to be especially appalled at these moves! If not, they should contact the minorities in other countries with a ONE PARTY RULE! Try China first! [wink]
