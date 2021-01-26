I know we're not where we need to be, but I just had to stop and write to show gratitude to what has been happening since Jan. 20 to heal our land.
The rescue outreach package being offered through the new Biden administration pipeline of resources will impact the distribution of needs to support American families at a time like this.
What a difference leadership makes. There are millions of families today that never received government assistance that are in line for help and are legally entitled.
Galveston County mirrors the pain and suffering. There are small businesses closed because of the difficulty in navigating the system to receive funding. Parents of children are desperate, especially those of special needs. Where one man can destroy, another good man can lift up.
I strongly believe we're to bear one another's burdens. As I tell my children, grandchildren, family and friends, "Big Mama ain't got time to die, it's too much work to do right here at home."
Lois Jones
La Marque
