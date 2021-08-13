I was mortified at the editorial that sought to use a young man’s death as a political weapon. Margaret Battistelli Gardner’s editorial spends 63 words on the tragic nature of Dickinson city council member H Scott Apley’s death then another 400 self-righteous words on a “told you so” lecture that includes the normal leftist misdirection and condemnation ("Politics and people are two different things," The Daily News, Aug. 11).
While condemning “anti-vaxxers,” Gardner’s work conveniently doesn't mention the demographic that lags all others in vaccination rates. That would be an inconvenient truth. For her it’s much easier to blame a white Republican male — the progressive trifecta.
Last month, Michael A. Smith took aim at the Galveston County Commissioners Court for its responsible actions toward a humanitarian crisis on our southern border ("Nothing missing in disaster order except the piano player," The Daily News, July 2). Not a word then about the thousands of unvaccinated, undocumented, COVID positive people being released into America’s cities without the knowledge of local leaders or health care providers. For that editorial, the order of the day was sarcasm and vitriol.
The Daily News is just like the rest of the media. One set of rules for progressive ideals, another set for the rest of us.
Scott’s memory deserves better. Shame on you.
Tom Moran
Gilchrist
I'm actually amazed The Daily News published this. I've submitted letters criticizing the paper's practices and they were not published. I wouldn't have even received a response telling me so if I didn't ask.
