A friend of mine was admitted to an area hospital with COVID. She has been there for almost three weeks.
She has gotten somewhat better, but she still needs to get better, plus therapy when she fully recovers from this terrible disease.
But the big problem is — not having any insurance. The hospital is ready to send her off but finding another hospital who will take a patient without insurance is impossible.
This country needs a program like they have in other countries where there's universal insurance coverage for everyone — even the poor.
I remember what the late, great consumer advocate Marvin Zindler used to say on ABC-Channel 13, "It's hell to be poor."
Stephen Tobleman
La Marque
"The CARES Act provides funds to pay medical bills for uninsured COVID-19 patients."
"Hospital Bills For Uninsured COVID-19 Patients Are Covered, But No One Tells Them"
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/10/22/925942412/hospital-bills-for-uninsured-covid-19-patients-are-covered-but-no-one-tells-them
