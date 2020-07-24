In response to the article ("Local perspectives differ about Indians mascot," The Daily News, July 15): One would think that Kelli Moulton, superintendent of the Galveston Independent School District, and the school board would have more important things to worry about these days than the Indian mascot at Austin Middle School.
Under the current conditions, we should be concerned about the possibility of getting our students safely back in the classroom and being educated.
And, why would anyone care what Jeff Temple thinks about the mascot, as he's no longer affiliated with the district? You would think that under our current conditions and in consideration of where he's employed, one would think that he has much larger issues to worry about than what the mascot is at a school.
Seems like Moulton and Temple are out of line these days.
John A. Gonzales
Galveston
