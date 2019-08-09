Being born and raised in Galveston over 70 years ago, I was totally disgusted by the racist photo circulating all over the country on Monday. I have always been proud to be a Galvestonian — but no more.
The police chief must do the right thing and terminate the two officers who seemed clueless to the repugnant impact of their actions, particularly at this time in our greatly divided country.
Their actions took us back to a terrible time in our history that's still difficult to acknowledge without tremendous pain.
Vera Norman Whisenton
Silver Spring, Maryland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.