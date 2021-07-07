On the night of the Fourth of July, we went to the beach on the West End to watch fireworks. There was a group of 10 or so cars congregated and shooting fireworks. They also spent the night taking turns doing doughnuts all over the beach, demolishing what was a smooth, packed surface.
If I could've attached a picture here, I would show the pile of garbage they left.
Words can’t describe the discouragement and resentment this kind of blatant disrespect creates for those of us who own property here and have actual respect for the beach. Inexcusable.
Adrian Raymer
Hickory Creek
