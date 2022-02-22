The evil behind "never again" has revisited us. We're witnessing a wave of global tyranny; most recently, Justin Trudeau's version of Tiananmen Square.

One has only to access the speech of World Economic Forum's leader Klaus Schwab's braggadocio that his Young Leaders and other disciples have infiltrated Canada's government, and others.

One has to question that ours is among them. President Joe Biden refuses to speak about the human abuses, as he's done regarding China and the open borders policy.

In contrast, one must hear the impassioned, courageous speech of retired Canadian military officer Tom Marazzo in Ottawa on Saturday. The needless brutality by the Canadian Mounted Police caught on video laughing about the abuses against the Freedom (truckers) Convoy should give us all pause about the ends to which government will go to force obedience.

Our brightest days have been borne out of moral courage, selflessness and compassion. Our once God-fearing nation is being plowed under. Fight the good fight, but guard your heart. Don't let evil prevail.

Sandra Woodford

Texas City

Gary Scoggin

Not even close.

Charles Douglas

Right on target Ms. Woodford! I predicted all "Hell" would break loose when Joe China got elected, and he has NOT disappoimted! I even predicted Russia would invade the Ukraine. Everything the man touches turns to crap! Our country is flooding with dangerous drugs like cocaine, opium, crack, and fentanyl which Joe China is helping to come across the border,.. which are killing Americans by the thousands annually. Millions of Illegals are pouring across the border, including, some sick, many criminals, gang members, and some linked to terrorist groups. These people are not being tested, jabbed, and most are not required to have masks on when they violate our laws of immigration!!!!!!

Inflation is at a forty years high, with gasoline about to zoom to 6-7 dollars a gallon when Russia quit selling us all the oil they are selling because Joe China and the Radical Left Liberals have declared war on oil, coal, and natural gas in this nation!

If all that was not enough, they have embraced defunding of the police, forcing hundreds, and thousands of law enforcement officers across the country to quit or retire, while others are being shot down, and killed! All kinds of crimes are off the charts because of the Woke Left's Liberals being soft on crime and not prosecuting repeated offenders, not even requiring bail in many cases! They have embraced crime on the streets of this nation, and turning criminals loose on law abiding citizens! This is the type of America they want, this is the type of society they advocated for, and voted for! Lastly, this is not the half of it all, we still have three years to go for the rest of what I predicted would occur.... when this moron took office!

Noel Spencer

No comparison. What a lazy article.

