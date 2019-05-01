As a member of College of the Mainland board of trustees, I would like to thank the voters for approving the recent $162.5 million bond issue. I assure you the board will use those funds judiciously. This is a giant step into the future for our college and the students.
I would also like to welcome two new members that will join the board in May. Vera Henson and Bill McGarvey are both well-qualified and bring great expertise to the board.
I also ask for your support for Dawn King for Position 4 on the board on Election Day, Saturday. Dawn will be a great addition to the board of trustees.
Donald Gartman
Texas City
