During recent rezoning of the island, residents of an area in the Kemper neighborhood agreed a new designation of “urban neighborhood” didn't “fit” with the numerous streets of predominately lovely historic houses, Garten Verein and Kempner Park itself. A committee formed, inventoried the area, then appealed to the planning commission and city council to change the designation on a segment of our neighborhood to residential (R1), under the new Land Development Regulations. The request was granted, and a large portion of Kempner Park is now zoned residential.
Investors of a property currently operating under a Special Use Permit, within this R1 area have requested rezoning of their property, with the goal of expanding current commercial activity. Residents of Kempner Park are opposed to this change and have voted against it.
Granting a zoning change in the form of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) will set a bad precedent for Galveston and put historic neighborhoods and landmarks at risk. This issue will come before the city council today.
City council members: Please, deny the requested zoning change. Our neighborhood in the vicinity of this property stands united in our desire to see you uphold the current zoning designation of R1.
Alan Baezner
Galveston
