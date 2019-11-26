The commentary by the Rev. James E. Daniels ("The truth still matters in these divisive times," The Daily News, Nov. 23) is excellent. I agree with Daniels in questioning how we can support someone who doesn't have a moral compass.
How can we support President Donald Trump who would rather climb up on a stump and tell a lie rather than stand on the ground and tell the truth?
Yes, the truth does indeed matter.
Daniel Pickett
League City
