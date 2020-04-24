On April 22, The Daily News was chock full of great articles to read. It was such a pleasure to read Dolph Tillotson again. His voice of reason and clear thinking on issues always delights; his writing style trumpets his love of words. And, of course his take on the anti-media bias is spot on.
And then I go on to read my favorite food guru — Bernice Torregrossa. Imagine my surprise that she's focusing on chickpeas/garbanzo beans, which I happen to have a few cans in my cabinets. Moving on to David Tepera, my fitness cheerleader that I read every week, Dr. Sally Robinson championing children and offering suggestions about their anxiety, and then on to my medical advisor Dr. Victor Sierpina imploring people not to ignore health needs during this pandemic.
Two surprise reads were by Sophie Gonsoulin offering practical advice on how families can connect and include even the introverted members at the family dinner table, and by Sophie Phillips writing about working parents juggling all their responsibilities at this time. Lastly, Dr. William Johnson explained why I have difficulty growing grass.
The Galveston County Daily News is worth every penny. And I still like having it delivered like a present.
Karen Stanley
Galveston
