On Sept. 6, The Daily News published letters from two “Beto” apologists, which cry out for response.
Sen. Ted Cruz, ever proud of his Cuban lineage, uses a variation of his middle name and goes by “Ted” to show his assimilation into American society. On the other hand, Robert O’Rourke changed his first name to “Beto” to conceal his Irish-American heritage from Latino voters and create the ruse that he shares their heritage.
Texas does not deserve such deceit and subterfuge from those seeking to represent us in the United States Senate.
Then there is Beto’s vulgar language, his radicalized socialist views, his support for American flag burners, his support for kneeling at NFL games to protest law enforcement and American values, and other examples of his aberrant behavior.
The candidacy of Beto and others of his ilk are being pushed by the jihadist left in the Democrat Party, and funded by the likes of George Soros, the ex-Nazi supporter, who is no friend of our Republic or western civilization.
It’s not that Texans are afraid of Beto, it’s that we know what he really is and why savvy Texans reject him.
Don Treshman
Texas City
