For many Galveston residents, it's becoming impossible to believe that Galveston "needs" events like the Lone Star Biker Rally.
Who profits? The promoters and out of town vendors profit. Many shops close for the weekend because they know it will not be profitable. Attractions near The Strand, like Bishop's Palace and several museums, close because they know it won’t be profitable.
If the city profits "after" factoring in extra expense for police and fire, plus all additional spending required by the event, then how will that money be used to benefit residents who have to clean up trash from their yards, deal with noise exceeding the noise ordinance, and come home to find no parking places close to their home because of concert attendees and biker groupies who use residential streets instead of paying to park?
I invite elected officials and anyone who will be running for office to propose ways to prove that you really care about the people who live and pay taxes here. Please focus on events that will improve the quality of life for everyone. Promote architectural tours, history tours, the various museums, garden tours, nature tourism and art gallery tours.
Cynthia Wills
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.