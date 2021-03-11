It's amazing to me that The Galveston County Daily News has offered almost no coverage of the crisis at our southern border. We're being overrun with illegals since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were elected.
While you may think we're immune to this problem in Galveston County, we're not. Hundreds of COVID positive illegals are being released into the United States. No testing at the border of these illegals.
Mayors of border cities are begging the federal government to stop this invasion. Don't be surprised when the next terrorist attack happens by a person or persons who were allowed to come into our country with no vetting at all.
It's so bad that the Department of Homeland Security has had to ask for volunteers to help the Border Patrol.
I guess this newspaper has no interest in covering the real news that's important to Texas.
Douglas Hudgins
Texas City
(2) comments
In a White House news conference, Ambassador Roberta Jacobson said in English the border was closed. But in Spanish she said, ““la frontera no esta cerrada” ” - the border is Not closed. Jen Psaki said Jacobson "misspoke".[rolleyes]
“Well, given she also said that the border is closed, we’re hopeful that that is what will be picked up. And that has clearly and consistently been our message,” Psaki said. Uh huh.
Right on time. I might as well be watching Fox.
