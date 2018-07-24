I have come to know that nonviolence and peace must be taught. As the first public school teacher in Texas certified to teach Dr. Martin Luther King's principles, I'd like to thank the community participants who recently attended our "Introduction to Kingian Nonviolence and Peace Workshop" at Haak Winery in Santa Fe.
Santa Fe and Houston teachers came. Representatives of The Gulf Coast Alliance for the Mentally Ill and ADA Women's Center were there. Private practice therapists, combat veterans from Iraq and Iran, and city of Galveston Community Affairs Director Barbara Sanders attended. Even the new chief of police, Vernon Hale, was in attendance. It was a phenomenal day of exploring the topic of violence, non-violence vs. nonviolence, Dr. King's Six Principles, and our shared values of our beloved community.
I was so proud of our newly certified Texas team that includes my 19-year-old son, Harold Love Jr., and Ramona Benton, also a member of the Galveston County Critical Incidence Management Team and Sam Alix, a combat veteran and founding member of Changing Hearts and Minds Program. We returned from the University of Rhode Island's Center for Peace and Nonviolence in June.
Theresa Haak
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.