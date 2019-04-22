Policy needs to change. I recently witnessed that policy needs to require that parolee and probation visits need to be recorded to protect all persons involved, including the public.

There's a lot of dehumanizing, degrading and insulting of the individual that goes on.

Who disciplines these officers when they mistreat these people? The public suffers because they're unaware, and safety is the issue.

Ex-convicts quit trying to re-establish themselves. They give up.

Our society needs to wake up. Hurting people equals hurt people.

I feel that a lot of crime comes from the silent criminal.

The officer who gets the criminal upset then walks away unnoticed when crime is committed.

Terry Segura

Bacliff

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription