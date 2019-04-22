Policy needs to change. I recently witnessed that policy needs to require that parolee and probation visits need to be recorded to protect all persons involved, including the public.
There's a lot of dehumanizing, degrading and insulting of the individual that goes on.
Who disciplines these officers when they mistreat these people? The public suffers because they're unaware, and safety is the issue.
Ex-convicts quit trying to re-establish themselves. They give up.
Our society needs to wake up. Hurting people equals hurt people.
I feel that a lot of crime comes from the silent criminal.
The officer who gets the criminal upset then walks away unnoticed when crime is committed.
Terry Segura
Bacliff
