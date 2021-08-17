The only newspaper I read is The Daily News. That's where I get most local news. All I read on the editorial page is the constant back and forth between Democrats and Republicans about which side is to blame for everything COVID.
However, what I don't see is anyone addressing the problem of untested and possibly infected illegal immigrants being bused all over Texas and the nation.
I understand the group’s desire for a better life, but what better life is there if they're spreading the virus? Look at the example of McAllen that was reported nationally of many hotels and motels full of untested immigrants.
When will we take action to protect our lives and homes? Only in a dictatorship would the government ignore the wishes of the majority. Does the current administration really care about us or are they looking for future voters?
President Joe Biden and his administration must do something now.
Erna Pelto
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.