I was entertained by Raymond Summers' letter regarding Democrats not doing their job ("It's time for Democrats to do their job," The Daily News, March 3).

Actually, I laughed out loud.

In the last two years, since they've been the majority in the House, they've passed over 400 bills, many of which are piled on Mitch McConnell's desk stonewalled by the Republican Senate.

Enough said.

Sharon Tipton

Santa Fe

Charles Douglas

Really? What were those bills? Names some of them, were they designed to be passed by bipartisanship or just something the DEMOCRATS threw out there to cover their rear-ends while they pursued their real goal of impeaching President Trump? Did those bills have ANY REPUBLICAN support? I noticed your Op-Ed was a bit shallow, being accusatory but had very little evidence supporting WHY Mr. MCCONNELL has not moved those bills through the process. Lets get to the bottom of this... once and for all! I'm a fair man, but so far, I think Mr. SUMMERS IS right on his accessments of DEMOCRATIC work ethics practiced in this CONGRESS! If we are both wrong,.....then show the evidence, I'll wait......

