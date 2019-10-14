As a 43-year resident of our fine city, I've had the opportunity to serve in a number of elected and volunteer positions. In saying that, I feel I can state with some certainty the fairness and professional way our city handles our “dollars.” I'm stepping forward to urge each of you to vote "for" the bond election.
Having grown from a city of 10,000 people in the 1970s to almost 40,000 now there are issues addressed in this election that are important to our future and our well-being.
Prop. A Public Works Facility — improve, repair and serve; Prop. B Public Safety — expand police and fire spaces (dedicated fire volunteers save us over $4 million a year); Prop. C New Activity Center — serve groups and emergency needs; Prop. D Traffic— mobility, sidewalks and signals; Prop E Parks, Trails and Recreation Facilities — highly utilized by all; and Prop F Flood Control and Drainage — of upmost importance to all of us.
All of the particulars can be found at votefriendswood.com. Early voting will be from Oct. 21-28 and Election Day is Nov. 5. Please join me in a vote for a brighter tomorrow.
Kitten Brizendine
Friendswood
