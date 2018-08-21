Trump called Omarosa Manigault Newman a low-life, liar and a dog. This is hard to believe.
Trump has lied so much it's hard to believe anything that he says. Then he has his staff come in the next day to clarify the lie with another lie. In his campaign he called all his opponents liars while he was the one lying to the people.
Here are a few facts about him: He has called women all kinds of names. He is a groper, has committed adultery and has had affairs with prostitutes. He has met with Putin and refuses to tell what was discussed in the meeting. He said he would release his tax returns — but still refuses do it.
But, he has the audacity to call Omarosa a liar — and even worse names.
Does he even know the difference between the truth and a lie? And why does he demand nondisclosure contracts from public servants? The real question: What is he hiding that makes all the lying and name-calling necessary?
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
