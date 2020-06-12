Due to the world coming to a virtual standstill this year, the Mainland Morning Quilt Guild has not been able to meet in the past few months. We're taking the time to watch the areas around us to best determine how to proceed forward with the new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and our meeting place not being available at this time.
Our current 2020 raffle quilt drawing will be postponed until December 2021. If anyone has bought a ticket for this years' quilt and does not want to wait until next year, you may contact your guild member that sold you the tickets or send them back by mail for a full refund to: Mainland Morning Quilt Guild, P.O. Box 522, Texas City, TX 77590.
Becky Knape
President
Mainland Morning Quilt Guild
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.