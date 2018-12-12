So, you build a barrier to keep hurricane storm surge out, but rain from hurricanes still flood. Two-hundred-and-fifty million dollars was mentioned as a first step to replace and clear drainpipes of debris then maintain and buy pumps.
While the Kingdom of the Netherlands set the bar high with its massively constructed levee system, resulting in stopping flooding successfully, they have a different geography than here.
They've constructed rivers, developed tough synthetic textiles to anchor earthen levees that New Orleans has adapted now after Hurricane Katrina, and are less reliant on solid barriers.
The removable flood-wall in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, built after a Red River flood by Flood Control America, could be used for the nuclear power plant near Bay City, and other power plants and refineries at risk, as it appears.
The dike currently proposed somehow reminds me of the wall Trump has got in his head to showboat: grossly costly financially and environmentally with sketchy efficacy.
Maybe see how an adequate drainage system works before building a barrier.
Julia Walker
Galveston
Julia, you are all over the place with the examples you have given in this article. We have no rivers in Galveston County, Galveston is an island unlike New Orleans, and I have never heard Bay City ever mentioned in the Ike Dike or Coastal Spine or whatever you wish to call it. But I agree with the title of your letter, but alas you lost all credibility with your failed attempt at humor by discrediting President Trump. Nice title, should have stuck to it. rs
