Who will pay for free stuff? You will. Progressives will tax what you earn, tax what you spend and tax your savings until you're government property, also known as subjects.
Some taxes will seem to be for someone else, like corporate taxes. You’ll pay them with higher prices and sales taxes. Taxes on employers, also known as the rich, will kill jobs by taking money needed to expand, hire new workers or pay present employees.
Higher property, sales and school taxes make your "free" education cost more. A $15 minimum wage will kill jobs, grow welfare programs and increase taxes by increasing costs.
Gary Miller
Texas City
