Last week, voters in McAllen went to the polls to elect a mayor. McAllen has a population of over 150,000 residents and 85 percent of them identify as Hispanic. They elected a Republican mayor for the first time ever.
Republican mayoral candidates also won in Fort Worth and Arlington; both are minority-majority cities. As a matter of fact, Republicans won every single mayoral election in Texas last week.
Democrats hitched their wagon to social justice and ignored the fact that minorities, just like anyone else, want law and order. They want Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream where character matters more than skin color.
I can’t wait for 2022.
Alison Putman
Kemah
