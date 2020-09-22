It's wonderful to see that the eyes of the Republican Party are finally opening.

The idea of not continuing to support the "tax-dodging, boob-tube celebrity" in the White House is something I thought I would never see, in light of the Republicans in the Senate standing by the "totally unqualified actor" attempting to clear up all his debts at the expense of the Americans who put him into office in the first place.

I still believe that the real Republicans were dragged into this situation just to save face. The past four years have proven that the lower classes of Americans have had to suffer just as they did back when the Reaganomics trickle-down policy was supposed to work (but didn't).

I don't know of one middle- or lower-class American worker that has financially progressed during the past four years.

George A. Laiacona Jr.

Galveston

