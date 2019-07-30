National Water Quality Month in August reminds us that we all can take simple steps to protect our water sources from pollution. We rely on our state’s extensive water system for drinking water, recreation and food.
According to the Galveston Bay Foundation, half of the population of Texas lives in the Galveston Bay watershed.
The Gulf Coast Water Authority, which supplies drinking water to most communities in Galveston County, offers the following suggestions to protect this precious resource:
• Pick up after pets.
• Recycle oil.
• Keep grease and toxic chemicals out of drains.
• Limit use of pesticides and herbicides. Go natural when you can.
• Join a cleanup crew for the Adopt-a-Beach cleanup Sept. 21.
Follow the Gulf Coast Water Authority on Facebook for more water quality tips throughout August.
Brandon Wade
Deputy General Manager
Gulf Coast Water Authority
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.