I appreciate The Daily News’ coverage of recent bicycle fatalities, and investigation of the lack of local regulations or state laws regarding sharing the road, including Leonard Woolsey’s editorial (“By law or choice, it's time to give cyclists 3 feet,” The Daily News, July 7). He notes in 2009 Gov. Rick Perry vetoed a law that would have required bicyclists be given 3 feet of space when passing. Woolsey also encourages our current representatives to support a similar law, that hopefully the governor would sign.
While a state law is optimal, there are things we could do now to make our cities and county a safer place to ride. City councils could establish regulations requiring motorists to give a minimum 3 feet, and requiring cyclists observe traffic rules (riding in the direction of traffic, obeying signs…). Both would need to be enforced by local police.
The city of Galveston has begun the process of creating a Bicycle Network across the island, and we need city officials to create “3 feet” and “obeying traffic rule” ordinances to compliment it. Galveston is fortunate to have an Intermodal Transportation Committee focused on motor vehicles, mass transit, bikes and walking. The ITC is committed to the Bicycle Network, and should extend its commitment to the needed local rules.
Jayson Levy
Galveston
