Please remember to vote for Sharon Lewis for the city council seat left vacant by the death of the Rev. Eddie Johnson.
Lewis is well qualified. She's a BOI (born on the island), retired educator and loves her community. She demonstrates her leadership and dedication by her life affiliation in the community, years of volunteering and serving on many boards.
Also, because of Lewis' awareness and concerns for District 1, she will serve and dedicate her time for the good of all the residents of Galveston with dignity.
Sabrina Harrell
Galveston
(1) comment
I enjoyed meeting Ms. Lewis when she was canvassing our neighborhood.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.