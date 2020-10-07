The Hitchcock charter hasn't been updated since 1995. When I was elected mayor of Hitchcock, I made a commitment to the people of Hitchcock, that I would do what was best for all the residents of the city — not just a chosen few.
We all agreed that we needed a professional to take over running the city on a daily basis. We hired Marie Gelles, who had addressed similar needs from other cities and would work with us in correcting other deficiencies.
With her leadership, Hitchcock has recovered and made many positive changes in the budget and how it's spent.
New equipment has been purchased to answer the needs of all the residents. And concerns for drainage and street repair.
We have streets that are scheduled to be repaved this year, a direct result of our city administrator and commission working in conjunction with the county.
The "manager's” decisions will continue to be approved by the commission.
Support of all the propositions is the next step to bringing Hitchcock up to date in Galveston County. Please vote "for" Proposition E.
Randy H. Stricklind
Mayor of Hitchcock
