Having retired from law enforcement after almost 50 years, it’s important to me that I support those who “back the blue.”
In today’s world, it’s become fairly common to criticize and take issue with police about tactics and policy but good to know that there are those who offer unwavering support for law enforcement and they demonstrate that support for all to know.
In this political environment, we see both support and criticism from those running for office. Some of our politicians offer tepid support for our police. Most offer words of support, but some put those words into real action. They mean what they say.
Roger "Bo" Quiroga is among the strongest of supporters, and that’s why I support him for mayor of Galveston, and I ask my friends to do the same.
Charles Wiley
Galveston
