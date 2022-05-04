Galveston needs Marie Robb representing District 6
The past 17 months have been very eventful on our island. District 6, as well as all of Galveston, has benefited greatly from Marie Robb’s active involvement throughout this time.
We will continue to need Robb’s dedicated and productive efforts as we face not only the challenges but also the opportunities that will be presented over the next 24 months.
Road, drainage, coastal and utility improvements are well understood and being addressed by Robb. Our island is growing and we have to keep up. Robb is dedicated to the continued improvement process. The increase in property taxes cannot be ignored and Robb is working to actually lower these taxes. Increased police protection in our neighborhoods also has to be addressed and will be when she’s reelected.
When voting during any local election, I always ask two questions for which the answers strongly influence my vote. Who are the police supporting? Who are the firefighters supporting? The answer to both very important questions is Marie Robb. Please help District 6 and all of Galveston move forward by going to the polls and voting for Marie Robb.
Milt Brock
Galveston
Here’s why David Collins has my vote for District 3
David Collins serves as a Galveston city council member as a labor of love and because he finds satisfaction in working to improve the lives of Galvestonians. To do this requires hours of meetings, workshops and consultations.
Responding to dozens of daily phone calls and emails sounds like a nightmare to me personally. Still, somebody needs to show up and do the work.
In the past four years, Collins has done just that. He has worked with council to strengthen the island’s infrastructure against storms, to add shade and water and curbs to Lindale Park, and to install pumps to help with street flooding.
He also provides a monthly newsletter to keep residents informed on what’s happening at city hall. And he answers my email.
I’m happy to have a council representative that shows up, does his homework and listens. That’s why I’m casting my vote for Collins and hope you do too.
Marsha Canright
Galveston
Partisan politics has no place in Clear Creek ISD
For decades, the Clear Creek ISD elections consisted of a couple of candidates with a few thousand dollars, signs, push cards and truly grassroots campaigning.
The candidates were truly interested in improving our schools and advocating for our students, teachers, and parents. That has all changed.
According to campaign finance reports filed with the district, two candidates are poised to spend $20,000 to win a seat on the board. Misty Dawson and Scott Bowen each have loaned their campaigns $20,000 for a race that should cost $2,000.
Both are supported by the Republican Party, bringing partisan politics to our schools’ doorstep. According to The Texas Ethics Commission, at least one political action committee is meddling with our elections. Texans for Excellent Education is a recently created PAC with two donors, who have donated a total of $120,000. The PAC specifically states they’re supporting Dawson.
The support they’re receiving isn’t to support our parents. It’s to support their party.
Our schools deserve better.
John Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake
